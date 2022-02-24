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Dr. Tom Cowan Live Q&A on YouTube 2.23.22 [23.02.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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79 views • February 24, 2022
Note: What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
Does all people have an 'immune system'?
Some of the topics:
- HIV
- Cancer
- Antibiotics and pneumonia
- Chronic hives
- Osteoarthritis
- AIDS infection through the blood supply
- Detoxing from COVID injections
- Hydrogen water makers
- Iron build up in the body
--
TERRAIN Contents + Timeline:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/

What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/

Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/

Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
--
Pinned by Talkin' Turkey with Tom
Sign up for the newsletter: https://drtomcowan.com/pages/newsletter
https://drtomcowan.com/pages/newsletter

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Dr.TomCowan
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/hjxvQp2ZxX2u/
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Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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