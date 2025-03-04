Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin’s "zero f*cks given" moment during today's chaos in Parliament - part 2

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin’s "zero f*cks given" moment during today's chaos in Parliament.

BREAKING: Serbian Lawmaker Suffers Stroke, Another Injured During Chaos in Parliament!

Jasmina Obradović, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), suffered a stroke amid the chaos in the Serbian Parliament. Meanwhile, fellow lawmaker Jasmina Karanac was also injured after a smoke bomb went off.

Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić claims that Karanac was hit by a shock grenade thrown from the opposition side, while the opposition argues it came from the SNS members.