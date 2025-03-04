Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin’s "zero f*cks given" moment during today's chaos in Parliament - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin’s "zero f*cks given" moment during today's chaos in Parliament.
Here's part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/93b6d29a-7a49-47d3-ad9c-3580259ea99
Adding:
BREAKING: Serbian Lawmaker Suffers Stroke, Another Injured During Chaos in Parliament!
Jasmina Obradović, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), suffered a stroke amid the chaos in the Serbian Parliament. Meanwhile, fellow lawmaker Jasmina Karanac was also injured after a smoke bomb went off.
Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić claims that Karanac was hit by a shock grenade thrown from the opposition side, while the opposition argues it came from the SNS members.