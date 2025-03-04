Smoke Grenade Chaos: as Serbian Parliament Opposition Deputies Protest - lawmaker suffers stroke

Chaos Erupts in Serbian Parliament as Opposition Deputies Protest with Smoke Grenades

Opposition deputies in the Serbian parliament threw smoke grenades in protest against government policies and to show support for protesters, causing chaos during the session.

BREAKING: Serbian Lawmaker Suffers Stroke, Another Injured During Chaos in Parliament!

Jasmina Obradović, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), suffered a stroke amid the chaos in the Serbian Parliament. Meanwhile, fellow lawmaker Jasmina Karanac was also injured after a smoke bomb went off.

Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić claims that Karanac was hit by a shock grenade thrown from the opposition side, while the opposition argues it came from the SNS members.

Via: @nultatacka