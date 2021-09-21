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'virus" has never been isolated! Are you a virologist? Mcdonalds is hiring! Stop killing us for money!
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20 views • September 21, 2021
This video is defininitive.. It tells you what Science has been calling a virus and jabbing us for years with mercury,aluminum ,fetus cells have all been in vaccines.. THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A VIRUS! If you cant isoloate it from a sick human tissue where it has been growing.. Then it doesnt exist! They,"science" have been using trick terms to fool even their own doctors into believing this bull!
https://www.brighteon.com/e482d908-a083-47b0-bfd9-f9f2ee08d536
https://www.brighteon.com/e482d908-a083-47b0-bfd9-f9f2ee08d536
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