COVID-19 Vaccine DEATHS and SIDE EFFECTS: Teens & Athletes

Are you under 25 or an athlete? Or both? YOU MUST WATCH THIS 17 MINUTE RAW and UNDENIABLE TRUTH RED PILL on these Science Fiction COVID-19 Experimental Gene Therapy BIOWEAPON Injections called "vaccines". You have a 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION and that is not a joke. These vaccines are a genetic manipulation medical experiment on the entire human race. You don't have to be a guinea pig. JUST SAY NO!!!!!Credits to checkur6 for the original videosThe Science of Heart Inflammation:COVID-19 VACCINE: 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION ☠️The Romney Family: FULL InterviewMom of Athletic Son Who Got Vaccine Blood Clots in the Brain23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK GovernmentCDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental ShotsCOVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are NextMusic/SoundtrackMike + The Mechanics - Silent RunningManic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be NextTommee Profitt - A Storm Is Coming (feat. Liv Ash)