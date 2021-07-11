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COVID-19 VACCINE: 200 TIMES INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION ☠️
Informed Consent
Informed Consent
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13 views • July 11, 2021
97 ARTICLES: ATHLETES after COVID-19 Vaccination https://www.brighteon.com/91f27f19-8b7c-44a0-9d26-720a178110b4
It turns out the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy mRNA "vaccines" from Pfizer and Moderna are directly responsible for a 200 TIME INCREASE IN HEART INFLAMMATION in young men. Talk about horrific (in general) but especially since there is a 0,000004% chance of young people dying from COVID-19. Heart inflammation a.k.a. Myocarditis/Pericarditis is never a mild disease. Scarring on the heart and heart tissue never goes away. The damage is done. There is no repair. This is criminal, this is negligent. We need to save these young men now, before it's too late.

5 HOURS of Heart Inflammation:
https://www.brighteon.com/87b78793-4380-4235-856e-303a07e00675
Sources:
http://thehighwire.com
http://stewpeters.tv
http://timtruth.com
http://banned.video

EXPOSED! CDC & FDA KNEW COVID Injections Would Lead to Heart Complications, Still Pushing for Kids
https://rumble.com/vhnogn-exposed-cdc-and-fda-knew-covid-injections-would-lead-to-heart-complications.html
IRREVERSIBLE HEART DAMAGE TO OUR YOUTH?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/irreversible-heart-damage-to-our-youth/
Understanding The State-Sponsored Bio-Terrorism Systems
https://banned.video/watch?id=60bac9983c14d86a4b2fb067
“WE’RE PLAYING WITH FIRE HERE”
https://thehighwire.com/videos/were-playing-with-fire-here/
CDC’S TITANIC MISTAKE
https://thehighwire.com/videos/cdcs-titanic-mistake/
Dr. Jane Ruby Warns Major Health Problems Tied To Jab
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b162b9fe8c1f5994741593
HEARTBREAKING: 13 Year Old Child Dies Within 3 Days Of His Vaccine With Heart Inflammation
https://www.brighteon.com/f4d7231e-987b-447f-8709-3796d17a84cf

CDC, Child abuse, Corruption, COVID-19 Vaccine, Crime, Experiment, FDA, Heart attack, Heart inflammation, Moderna, mRNA, Myocarditis, Negligence, Pfizer, Vaccine, Vaccine Injury, Youth
Keywords
covid-19plandemiccoronafacts
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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