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Escape The Medicine Trap ... Turpentine Therapy - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Beverly D on Truth2Power (02.23.18)
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? - https://www.brighteon.com/07220bfa-e201-49c9-ba7f-9fbb8ac98000
Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ff1b9422-572c-4181-82c2-13ef61451012
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/truth2power/2018/02/23/dr-jennifer-danielsescape-the-medicine-trapturpentine-therapy
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