Countries De-Dollarizing & Joining BRICS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Turkey is joining BRICS.
* BRICS+ countries are drawing up ambitious new plans re: de-dollarization.
* According to Tass, their plan includes a common unit of account (Unit), a platform for international settlements in digital currencies (Bridge), a payment system (Pay), a settlement depository (Clear), an insurance system (Insurance) and a rating alliance.
* 40% of the Unit currency’s value will be pegged to gold; and the rest to the BRICS countries’ fiat currencies.
* The Unit will allow BRICS member nations to bypass the SWIFT [cabal] system.
* There is a major shift away from U.S. dollar dominance.
* It comes during a week of alarming jobs data in America.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News (8 September 2024)