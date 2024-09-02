Last Gasp Of The $

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Ready: U.S. Dollar Faces Its Most Significant Test In 80 Years
* We are now in a $ bear market.
* $6.2T is sitting in money market accounts.
* The Fed will start slashing interest rates on September 18.
* Be ready for increased inflation, more layoffs and $ devaluation.
* Disturbing new data show we’re already in a recession — and heading for a $ collapse.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News (2 September 2024)