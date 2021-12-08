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5G AND HOW THEY MAKE CORONA VIRUS SYMPTOMS IN EVERYONE! THIS IS SILENT WARFARE AND IS COVERED IN THE BIO WEAPONS TREATIES OF THE WORLD. THE GUN IS 5G AND THE JAB IS GRAPHENE BIO-WEAPON BULLET!
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417 views • December 08, 2021
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