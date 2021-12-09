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Chemtrail-pilot comes forward about the mass human extinction they are causing by the use of toxic chemicals getting sprayed from planes on a daily basis. He talks about the pilots
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4437 views • December 09, 2021
Chemtrail-pilot comes forward about the mass human extinction they are causing by the use of toxic chemicals getting sprayed from planes on a daily basis. He talks about the pilots who do this job, that they are carefully picked out of literal psychopaths who don't care about humans and would prefer them exterminated. Watch til the end where they show what these chemicals are. It's a slow kiII along with the poisons in our water, food, pharmaceuticals and so called vaccines. This isn't weather modification, it's depopulation
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