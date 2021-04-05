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You’re Living A Movie Part 7
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285 views • April 05, 2021
As best I can tell, the movie started in 2016. On 9-11-2016, Hillary Clinton was handcuffed and taken. Several hours later Hillary emerged and she looked different. That methodology has been going around in the political and Hollywood circles a while now. You may have started to notice how different people looked in 2018 and 2019 compared to how they look now. It’s not just in the United States, it’s been happening worldwide. What’s going on? What’s the point of the movie? Why is it a movie? It’s time to learn the truth. You decide whether to wake up or stay asleep. This is not monetized. If you like it, please share it with all you care about. One other thing. It was broken into 10 parts to make for easier viewing. The links are below.
Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/d2aa215d-0c1a-4680-ae61-55f99666083d
Part 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/7bed84c6-b340-4599-97d1-af7408af1c8a
Part 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/eb77b16f-e1a0-45e0-8765-7f7b1d582bba
Part 4 - https://www.brighteon.com/1ecbe1f0-8259-4f6a-be3c-b317505319c2
Part 5 – https://www.brighteon.com/2057d149-79dc-48f5-a9b4-924202cfa138
Part 6 – https://www.brighteon.com/67619e16-8d2c-47f3-8d1e-293f1fd822a7
Part 7 – https://www.brighteon.com/25196ed7-2123-40fc-af14-7d20620e6281
Part 8 – https://www.brighteon.com/51e2f640-d5a4-4f94-9be3-7dcc0ab225cc
Part 9 – https://www.brighteon.com/223ea1d9-2fe6-4ba7-a0a8-48999c91d9e3
Part 10 – https://www.brighteon.com/4ffb50d2-3370-44f4-9d09-9f955731e294
Blessings
Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/d2aa215d-0c1a-4680-ae61-55f99666083d
Part 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/7bed84c6-b340-4599-97d1-af7408af1c8a
Part 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/eb77b16f-e1a0-45e0-8765-7f7b1d582bba
Part 4 - https://www.brighteon.com/1ecbe1f0-8259-4f6a-be3c-b317505319c2
Part 5 – https://www.brighteon.com/2057d149-79dc-48f5-a9b4-924202cfa138
Part 6 – https://www.brighteon.com/67619e16-8d2c-47f3-8d1e-293f1fd822a7
Part 7 – https://www.brighteon.com/25196ed7-2123-40fc-af14-7d20620e6281
Part 8 – https://www.brighteon.com/51e2f640-d5a4-4f94-9be3-7dcc0ab225cc
Part 9 – https://www.brighteon.com/223ea1d9-2fe6-4ba7-a0a8-48999c91d9e3
Part 10 – https://www.brighteon.com/4ffb50d2-3370-44f4-9d09-9f955731e294
Blessings
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