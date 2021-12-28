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BILL GATES TELLS YOU HOW HE IS GOING TO CHANGE YOUR DNA INTO A TRANSHUMAN HYBRID BOT - IS EVERYBODY HAPPY WITH THIS???
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142 views • December 28, 2021
INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
The LARGEST Demonstrations the World has EVER SEEN! - https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
LEARN! - https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
THE LAPTOP FROM HELL - https://www.brighteon.com/8edc9d51-4caa-40df-91af-8cd8e9a7b5e1
The LARGEST Demonstrations the World has EVER SEEN! - https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
LEARN! - https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
THE LAPTOP FROM HELL - https://www.brighteon.com/8edc9d51-4caa-40df-91af-8cd8e9a7b5e1
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