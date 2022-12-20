Create New Account
Interview with a satanic ritual torture/abuse and organ harvesting survivor.
Interview with a satanic ritual torture/abuse and organ harvesting survivor.


20th December, 1992.


John Wilson interviews Ryan, who at the hands of 'public health' in Queensland, Australia has suffered 'man made palpital artery compression to induce thrombosis', after a serious traffic accident left with him injuries to both legs including a broken tibia and fibia. Whilst undergoing surgery arteries and tendons in his legs were harvested by the surgeon for the purposes of other people's heart surgeries and ACL reconstructions.


Then after further surgery Ryan suffered what can only be described as a 'Deliberate injury to cover up the organ trafficking' and had a 'foreign object' inserted in his right knee and had the top of his knee cap 'branded' with.....well, I'll let the viewer. Please watch the video to find out and SHARE this FAR AND WIDE!


Thank you and please follow Ryan on Telegram here ~ https://t.me/trackharvesters


Thank to John Wilson for conducting the interview. You can find him here -


Telegram - https://t.me/john_pirate


Gab ~ https://gab.com/PirateJohn


YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/@johnwilson1796


