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Crooked Bunker Builder Exposed as FBI Snitch
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102 views • March 16, 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
Uploaded on March 16 2020
Texas Bomb Shelter Builder is exposed for being an snitch to both the FBI and the ATF. Preppers who had bought shelters from this company should be worried that your location and information is now with the FBI. --- InfowarsFan says: "the bad company in question is named: Rising S Bunkers"
Texas Man Spends 33 Months In Prison After Buying Shelter From Risong S Bunkers: https://www.brighteon.com/6031262157001
Atlas Survival Shelters Video Editor Was MURDERED 30 Min. After Posting His Last Video
(December 2019) https://www.brighteon.com/380d17dc-fdb1-4127-a803-4285cffbb977
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
REPORT "RISING S BUNKERS" IF THEY ENGAGE IN TAX EVASIONS AND/OR I.T.A.R. VIOLATIONS
REPORT TAX EVASION TO THE IRS
https://www.irs.gov/individuals/how-do-you-report-suspected-tax-fraud-activity
REPORT ITAR VIOLATIONS
https://www.pmddtc.state.gov/ddtc_public?id=ddtc_kb_article_page&sys_id=87ab2d67db4ddb00d0a370131f961997
Uploaded on March 16 2020
Texas Bomb Shelter Builder is exposed for being an snitch to both the FBI and the ATF. Preppers who had bought shelters from this company should be worried that your location and information is now with the FBI. --- InfowarsFan says: "the bad company in question is named: Rising S Bunkers"
Texas Man Spends 33 Months In Prison After Buying Shelter From Risong S Bunkers: https://www.brighteon.com/6031262157001
Atlas Survival Shelters Video Editor Was MURDERED 30 Min. After Posting His Last Video
(December 2019) https://www.brighteon.com/380d17dc-fdb1-4127-a803-4285cffbb977
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
REPORT "RISING S BUNKERS" IF THEY ENGAGE IN TAX EVASIONS AND/OR I.T.A.R. VIOLATIONS
REPORT TAX EVASION TO THE IRS
https://www.irs.gov/individuals/how-do-you-report-suspected-tax-fraud-activity
REPORT ITAR VIOLATIONS
https://www.pmddtc.state.gov/ddtc_public?id=ddtc_kb_article_page&sys_id=87ab2d67db4ddb00d0a370131f961997
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