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Atlas Survival Shelters Video Editor Was MURDERED 30 Min. After Posting His Last Video
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408 views • January 07, 2020
Survival Shelters Video Editor Was MURDERED 30 Min. After Posting His Last Video
Uploaded on January 6 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
30 min. after posting our last YouTube video, my editor was murdered by a single gunshot to the head. We will miss our friend Joe who brought you most of the videos on this channel. - Original YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztodEMNliLc - Ron Hubbard also has a patreon account here: https://www.patreon.com/atlassurvivalshelters
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Uploaded on January 6 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
30 min. after posting our last YouTube video, my editor was murdered by a single gunshot to the head. We will miss our friend Joe who brought you most of the videos on this channel. - Original YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztodEMNliLc - Ron Hubbard also has a patreon account here: https://www.patreon.com/atlassurvivalshelters
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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