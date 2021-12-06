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Marc Grenon is a medical political prisoner in Colombia
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14 views • December 06, 2021
1. Behind Prison Bars in Colombia: Medical Political Prisoner Mark Grenon Reveals The Truth Behind Chlorine Dioxide
https://rumble.com/vqahwv-behind-prison-bars-medical-political-prisoner-mark-grenon-reveals-the-truth.html?mref=96l13&;mc=29jya
2. NTD is a New York-based, global television network founded in 2001 by Chinese-Americans who fled communism. They understood that independent media are crucial to a free society. So they created NTD to bring the world uncensored and truthful information—no matter the cost.
https://www.ntd.com/about.html
3. A step closer to fema... They are brainwashing the military to be ready for anti vaxers... A whistleblowing army nurse is warning the american people.
https://www.brighteon.com/57fdb6ae-daf7-4676-8707-63a1b21e14fa
4. DOCTORS AREN'T TAUGHT ABOUT VACCINES IN MEDICAL SCHOOL. DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES ON VACCINES. ALSO THEY DONT KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT VITAMINS.
https://www.brighteon.com/49780bdb-2cec-4e7d-90ae-e9bde0c641aa
5. Here’s why the Covid Crime Cabal is going after South Africa with a vengeance. They relesed the moronic omricon in Southafrica to punish the country.
https://www.brighteon.com/881b473f-579b-45af-846f-8adb33802fb4
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vqahwv-behind-prison-bars-medical-political-prisoner-mark-grenon-reveals-the-truth.html?mref=96l13&;mc=29jya
2. NTD is a New York-based, global television network founded in 2001 by Chinese-Americans who fled communism. They understood that independent media are crucial to a free society. So they created NTD to bring the world uncensored and truthful information—no matter the cost.
https://www.ntd.com/about.html
3. A step closer to fema... They are brainwashing the military to be ready for anti vaxers... A whistleblowing army nurse is warning the american people.
https://www.brighteon.com/57fdb6ae-daf7-4676-8707-63a1b21e14fa
4. DOCTORS AREN'T TAUGHT ABOUT VACCINES IN MEDICAL SCHOOL. DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES ON VACCINES. ALSO THEY DONT KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT VITAMINS.
https://www.brighteon.com/49780bdb-2cec-4e7d-90ae-e9bde0c641aa
5. Here’s why the Covid Crime Cabal is going after South Africa with a vengeance. They relesed the moronic omricon in Southafrica to punish the country.
https://www.brighteon.com/881b473f-579b-45af-846f-8adb33802fb4
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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