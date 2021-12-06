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DOCTORS AREN'T TAUGHT ABOUT VACCINES IN MEDICAL SCHOOL. DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES ON VACCINES
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74 views • December 06, 2021
Doctors aren't taught about vaccines in medical school. They are just the distributing order followers who get paid to poison you and your child https://t.me/matrixdecoded/1342
Quote: "Doctors use fear tactics to try to get you to vaccinate"
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Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://legemiddelverket.no/nyheter/dodsfall-hos-sykehjemsbeboere-etter-koronavaksinering
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre
How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
Schools returning in September with Mark Steele and Lee Garrett, 13th August 2020 https://is.gd/TEchXn
Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
COVID-19 dictator coup attempt in and via Victoria Australia August 2020 https://is.gd/gqLNMo
5G step to genocide - Know their plan Know their weakness (Enhanced) https://is.gd/Fe70pv
COVID Test is the Virus - Airlines Calling for Passenger COVID Testing - Primer Sequence: CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT - "Positive" Result in All Human Beings - Practice Self-Exceptionalism to Get Over This Insanity - Globalist COVID Massive Failure (Exit Strategy Coming) - DO NOT CONSENT https://is.gd/O1TzJc
If law exists Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police must face charges https://is.gd/amUliJ
Report #191|NewsPanel China:CCP Genocide of Uyghurs, Falun Gong: Dr. Tohti, Dr. Sidick, Mitch Gerber https://is.gd/57S3h9
Joe Imbriano - Mystery illness in schools - The war on children, oxygen - Coming attack in schools https://is.gd/zA8fxL
Mark Steele offers his latest views of the intensifying threat of EMFs in the form of 5G https://is.gd/u9QQca
Lena Pu talks to Health Australia Party 30th July 2020 https://is.gd/K61snu
Intelligence: Youtube { david hawkins jason goodman https://is.gd/8vG8pN last uploads } & http://abeldanger.blogspot.com
5G Genocide Liability Notice – Updated June 2020 https://is.gd/guqe0s
The real plan with the new cell towers https://is.gd/mIggjY
Cancer industry not looking for a cure; they’re too busy making money https://is.gd/ojpPsO
Newsbreak 72: David Noakes unlawfully arrested: Whistleblower update w/ Chaudhari, John Smith https://is.gd/Ezk1bc
21 May 2020: GcMAF genius, David Noakes, kidnapped, held hostage in Exeter Prison feared missing https://is.gd/oRmt47
Quote: "Doctors use fear tactics to try to get you to vaccinate"
-
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://legemiddelverket.no/nyheter/dodsfall-hos-sykehjemsbeboere-etter-koronavaksinering
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre
How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
Schools returning in September with Mark Steele and Lee Garrett, 13th August 2020 https://is.gd/TEchXn
Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
COVID-19 dictator coup attempt in and via Victoria Australia August 2020 https://is.gd/gqLNMo
5G step to genocide - Know their plan Know their weakness (Enhanced) https://is.gd/Fe70pv
COVID Test is the Virus - Airlines Calling for Passenger COVID Testing - Primer Sequence: CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT - "Positive" Result in All Human Beings - Practice Self-Exceptionalism to Get Over This Insanity - Globalist COVID Massive Failure (Exit Strategy Coming) - DO NOT CONSENT https://is.gd/O1TzJc
If law exists Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police must face charges https://is.gd/amUliJ
Report #191|NewsPanel China:CCP Genocide of Uyghurs, Falun Gong: Dr. Tohti, Dr. Sidick, Mitch Gerber https://is.gd/57S3h9
Joe Imbriano - Mystery illness in schools - The war on children, oxygen - Coming attack in schools https://is.gd/zA8fxL
Mark Steele offers his latest views of the intensifying threat of EMFs in the form of 5G https://is.gd/u9QQca
Lena Pu talks to Health Australia Party 30th July 2020 https://is.gd/K61snu
Intelligence: Youtube { david hawkins jason goodman https://is.gd/8vG8pN last uploads } & http://abeldanger.blogspot.com
5G Genocide Liability Notice – Updated June 2020 https://is.gd/guqe0s
The real plan with the new cell towers https://is.gd/mIggjY
Cancer industry not looking for a cure; they’re too busy making money https://is.gd/ojpPsO
Newsbreak 72: David Noakes unlawfully arrested: Whistleblower update w/ Chaudhari, John Smith https://is.gd/Ezk1bc
21 May 2020: GcMAF genius, David Noakes, kidnapped, held hostage in Exeter Prison feared missing https://is.gd/oRmt47
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