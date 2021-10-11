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French Catholic Church Accused of Abusing 330,000 Kids Since 1950’s, 80% Boys, Now 3,000 Pedophiles
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90 views • October 11, 2021
French Catholic Church Accused of Abusing 330,000 Kids Since 1950’s, 80% Boys, Now 3,000 Pedophiles
When I was doing radio in SoCal, one of my most emotional interviews was with a SNAP survivor. It made me cry.
SNAP, Survivors Network for those Abused by Priest.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Survivors_Network_of_those_Abused_by_Priests
full newscast here,
RT News - October 11 2021 (17:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/537129-rtnews-october-11-17msk/
Claims priests should not report sex crimes against children if they are 'revealed during confession', get the top French Bishop summoned by the country's interior minister. We speak to a victim of child sexual abuse by the clergy.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
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ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
When I was doing radio in SoCal, one of my most emotional interviews was with a SNAP survivor. It made me cry.
SNAP, Survivors Network for those Abused by Priest.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Survivors_Network_of_those_Abused_by_Priests
full newscast here,
RT News - October 11 2021 (17:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/537129-rtnews-october-11-17msk/
Claims priests should not report sex crimes against children if they are 'revealed during confession', get the top French Bishop summoned by the country's interior minister. We speak to a victim of child sexual abuse by the clergy.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://rumble.com/vm0z6q-europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
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