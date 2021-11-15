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Conspiracy Theory: Chapter 3
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21 views • November 15, 2021
•COVID vaccines cannot alter your DNA
CDC - Myths & Facts
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html
Alberta Government
https://www.alberta.ca/covid19-vaccine-myths-and-facts.aspx?utm_source=google&;utm_medium=sem&utm_campaign=MythsFacts&utm_term=alterDNA&utm_content=v1&gclid=CjwKCAiAvriMBhAuEiwA8Cs5lZIpqProEvietHoWDBPO2MROHPwNBk_lhfYxy-mSA-jvtkUeRjG6-RoCqvMQAvD_BwE#virus
Forbes
https://www.forbes.com/sites/victoriaforster/2021/01/11/covid-19-vaccines-cant-alter-your-dna-heres-why/?sh=2227d6df2491
UNICEF
https://www.unicef.org/montenegro/en/stories/covid-19-vaccine-does-not-change-human-dna
Nucleus Medical Media
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd-E95tXfsY
Cleveland Clinic
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cWPXwfFeydU
Dr. Paul Offit
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/video/can-mrna-vaccines-alter-a-persons-dna
Cincinnati Children’s
https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/patients/coronavirus-information/vaccines/busting-myths
Dr. Fauci
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XWYE6BBMpYY
AP News
https://apnews.com/article/archive-fact-checking-9340521654
WHO Dr. Katherine O’Brien
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-24---vaccine-myths-vs-science
SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro
https://www.naturalnews.com/files/viruses-13-02056-v2.pdf
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/cb351cd3-6c94-4f2b-a05d-bbda757d4472
Modified RNA has a direct effect on DNA
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-effect-dna.html
LifeSite article
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/could-mrna-vaccines-permanently-alter-dna-recent-science-suggests-they-might/?utm_source=gab
The Highwire/Jaxen Report
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-241-sins-of-science/
•NIH did not fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan
Russel Brand
https://rumble.com/vmsq9x-shocking-wuhan-evidence.-did-fauci-lie.html
Ben Shapiro
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xD2UZ8bkZEQ
The Highwire / Jaxen Report
https://thehighwire.com/videos/shocking-gain-of-function-admission-by-faucis-nih/
Rand Paul/Tony Fauci November 2021
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JBqXYpO1QpE
Rand Paul/Tony Fauci July 2021
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IqUOcVwRUtc
Rand Paul/Tony Fauci May 2021
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2MndwrOzDvo
Fauci says Rand Paul is ‘egregiously incorrect’ about gain of function research in Senate showdown
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/04/fauci-says-rand-paul-egregiously-incorrect-about-gain-of-function-research.html
CDC - Myths & Facts
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html
Alberta Government
https://www.alberta.ca/covid19-vaccine-myths-and-facts.aspx?utm_source=google&;utm_medium=sem&utm_campaign=MythsFacts&utm_term=alterDNA&utm_content=v1&gclid=CjwKCAiAvriMBhAuEiwA8Cs5lZIpqProEvietHoWDBPO2MROHPwNBk_lhfYxy-mSA-jvtkUeRjG6-RoCqvMQAvD_BwE#virus
Forbes
https://www.forbes.com/sites/victoriaforster/2021/01/11/covid-19-vaccines-cant-alter-your-dna-heres-why/?sh=2227d6df2491
UNICEF
https://www.unicef.org/montenegro/en/stories/covid-19-vaccine-does-not-change-human-dna
Nucleus Medical Media
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd-E95tXfsY
Cleveland Clinic
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cWPXwfFeydU
Dr. Paul Offit
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/video/can-mrna-vaccines-alter-a-persons-dna
Cincinnati Children’s
https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/patients/coronavirus-information/vaccines/busting-myths
Dr. Fauci
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XWYE6BBMpYY
AP News
https://apnews.com/article/archive-fact-checking-9340521654
WHO Dr. Katherine O’Brien
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-24---vaccine-myths-vs-science
SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro
https://www.naturalnews.com/files/viruses-13-02056-v2.pdf
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/cb351cd3-6c94-4f2b-a05d-bbda757d4472
Modified RNA has a direct effect on DNA
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-effect-dna.html
LifeSite article
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/could-mrna-vaccines-permanently-alter-dna-recent-science-suggests-they-might/?utm_source=gab
The Highwire/Jaxen Report
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-241-sins-of-science/
•NIH did not fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan
Russel Brand
https://rumble.com/vmsq9x-shocking-wuhan-evidence.-did-fauci-lie.html
Ben Shapiro
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xD2UZ8bkZEQ
The Highwire / Jaxen Report
https://thehighwire.com/videos/shocking-gain-of-function-admission-by-faucis-nih/
Rand Paul/Tony Fauci November 2021
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JBqXYpO1QpE
Rand Paul/Tony Fauci July 2021
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IqUOcVwRUtc
Rand Paul/Tony Fauci May 2021
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2MndwrOzDvo
Fauci says Rand Paul is ‘egregiously incorrect’ about gain of function research in Senate showdown
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/04/fauci-says-rand-paul-egregiously-incorrect-about-gain-of-function-research.html
Keywords
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