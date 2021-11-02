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Situation Update, Nov 2, 2021 - Monsters, Zombies and Mutants: HORRIFYING new research reveals how vaccines suppress DNA repair mechanism in your cells
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222791 views • November 02, 2021
This finding can only be described as a true “horror” in its implications. Stunning new research published in Viruses, part of the SARS-CoV-2 Host Cell Interactions edition of MDPI (Open Access Journals) reveals that vaccine spike proteins enter cell nuclei and wreak havoc on cells’ DNA repair mechanism, suppressing DNA repair by as much as 90%.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-science-horror-vaccine-spike-protein-enters-cell-nuclei-suppresses-dna-repair-engine-of-the-human-body-cancer-aging.html

0:00 Horrifying Research
18:55 Science Direct
39:33 COVID Study

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