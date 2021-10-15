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Is "The Thing" in the Vaxx viles linked to Morgellons Disease
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785 views • October 15, 2021
We are watching all of this new info come out on what is in the vaxx viles, and the moving colorful, assembling, self aware, things are creepy at best. but the reminded me of a disease that the CDC said was not real a number of years ago. Its called Morgellons. I'm curious if Morgellons was a pre cursor to the thing in the jabs today???
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[email protected].
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/MindRewire1313
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Military Personnel are being forced to take experimental shots, and some are combatting the known side effects by detoxing.
This soldier's wife recorded what came out of her husband's body after detoxing. What she describes is HORRIFIC!
Dr. Zelenco
www.2stackprotocol.com
https://zstacklife.com
https://faculty.utrgv.edu › eleftherios.gkioulekas › zelenko › ZelenkoProtocol.pdf
Fear Video
https://www.brighteon.com/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
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https://www.brighteon.com/07f46f2a-14da-4d08-91e2-4e99388d01af
Like, subscribe and share to anyone who may have an interest- or find this curious...
[email protected].
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/MindRewire1313
https://www.brighteon.com/d9f93f6c-6c0a-4ec7-a747-31a394ec3ae3
Highlights of interview with Dr. Peter McCullough on covid vaccine dangerous
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaed9bc-aa22-4da2-bdf8-2b0f2059983a
Dr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among women
https://www.brighteon.com/8a55ef37-deb6-44d5-b78d-abe676e68255
Dr. Judy Mikovits warns Fauci may release MORE deadly bioweapons on the world
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
Dr. Paul Cottrell warns that Fauci is "hardwiring" humanity for mass death
https://www.brighteon.com/e53f0d21-6c10-48b5-a364-1d455011337f
Vaccine researcher James Grundvig blows the lid on the CRIMINAL FRAUD of the CDC
https://www.brighteon.com/f0730abf-3922-4106-8ca4-53dbc124575f
https://www.brighteon.com/24460df7-d935-47f8-b6b2-e7472e6493a2
Dr. Paul Cottrell warns America about COVID lies Vaccines, PCR testing and more
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/Interim-Operational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123
https://www.brighteon.com/0ff2ee6a-413a-4e4e-b516-831eb394bc90
Dr. Franc Zalewski - THE THING ! Another 'LIFE FORM' In The COVID VAX VIALS (english subs)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icm8w9t0H84
https://rumble.com/vnehhz-horror-exclusive-video-captures-organism-from-vaxxed-soldiers-body.html
Military Personnel are being forced to take experimental shots, and some are combatting the known side effects by detoxing.
This soldier's wife recorded what came out of her husband's body after detoxing. What she describes is HORRIFIC!
Dr. Zelenco
www.2stackprotocol.com
https://zstacklife.com
https://faculty.utrgv.edu › eleftherios.gkioulekas › zelenko › ZelenkoProtocol.pdf
Fear Video
https://www.brighteon.com/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
How to use Ivermectin
https://www.brighteon.com/07f46f2a-14da-4d08-91e2-4e99388d01af
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