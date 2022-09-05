Bridging the Gap

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Today we looked at the new age influence and Satan's using the Q movement and this idea of reawakening to lead people to a false light.
https://www.brighteon.com/a0994263-7e40-4750-a172-ab307a36f584
https://www.brighteon.com/8cfca36b-cd8f-4ec6-9015-e5da129522af
https://www.brighteon.com/da4e2b00-a8bd-453a-bc14-53e9f3a4fd3b