Situation Update, Aug 26, 2022 - How we END artificial SCARE-CITY (scarcity) designed to enslave us all

0:00 Intro

3:45 Abundance

10:35 Artificial Scarcity

25:10 Water Crisis

33:35 David Wilcock

1:08:35 Other Topics

1:23:35 Collapse





- Globalists are engineering SCARE-CITY (scarcity) to keep everyone in a constant state of fear

- They create shortages in food, energy, fertilizer, medicine, money and freedom, then tell you to NOT get prepared

- The universe is actually based on COSMIC ABUNDANCE and there is enough food, energy, minerals, land and everything else for EVERY human being to live in a state of health and wellbeing

- All economic shortages are artificial. All scarcity is engineered in order to create CONTROL over humanity through fear and desperation

- Preparedness helps you avoid the "scare-city" disease being pushed by globalists







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