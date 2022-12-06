James Corbett: The Climate Change Gambit & Its Transhumanist Roots | TLAV

Joining me today is James Corbett, here to discuss a very contentious and manipulated topic, one that is being hoisted above the population as an absolute, as those in power no longer ask, but demand, your compliance. Of course we are discussing the ominous specter of "Climate Change" and whether this is exactly that, a specter, a ghost, an illusion designed to create, initiate, and justify a long-sought technocratic agenda.



By: Ryan Christian | The Last American Vagabond

Source

Show references



Related:

What is Technocracy? | James Corbett





FNQ Citizen's Collective is an apolitical information and support community.

Website

Telegram Channel







