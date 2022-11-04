What is Technocracy? | James Corbett

It seems everyone is talking about technocracy these days, but what is
technocracy. You may think you know the answer to this question, but you
probably don't. James answers this question once and for all in today's
edition of Questions For Corbett. Along the way, you'll discover that
being able to answer this question is imperative if we want to be able
to identify the technocratic enemy and, ultimately, derail their plans.
SHOW NOTES
Interview 1758 - James and Ernie Debate Elon Musk
Wikispooks and Little Sis - #SolutionsWatch
Episode 034 - The Scientific Dictatorship
Corbett Report Radio 027 - Against Technocracy with Aaron Franz
Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation by Patrick Wood
Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order by Patrick Wood
Interview 1046 - Patrick Wood Exposes the Technocracy Agenda
Interview 1433 - Patrick Wood on the Hard Road to World Order
The Technocrat - Vol. 3 - No. 4 - September 1937
Elon Musk says Universal Basic Income is “going to be necessary.”
BBC Breakfast Carbon Ration Card proposal 20 07 2006
Laura Dodsworth: 'Why we need a public inquiry into nudge'
