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Inside US Afghanistan Pullout, CIA Opium Ratline, Smuggling Heroin in Dead Bodies, w/ Max Blumenthal, Pepe Escobar
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31 views • August 26, 2021
Inside US Afghanistan pullout, CIA Opium Ratline, Smuggling Heroin in Dead Bodies, w/ Max Blumenthal, Pepe Escobar
Inside US Afghanistan pullout, CIA opium ratline, pipeline conflict, new cold war
funding CIA Black Ops
full video cast here,
https://youtu.be/QiF3TQZSxhs
Moderate Rebels live: Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton discuss the US military pullout from Afghanistan with journalist Pepe Escobar, who has extensive experience reporting in the country and was even arrested by the Taliban.
We talk about the 20-year US/NATO war, opium ratline the CIA used to fund dirty covert ops, fight over geostrategic pipelines, and estimated $1 trillion worth of untapped mineral reserves, as well as Washington's "pivot to Asia" and how Afghanistan is central in the new cold war on China and Russia.
9 Billion Wasted on Afghan Poppy Eradication, BUT ONLY Increased the Production, Pharmas Win Win
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lHgNMrr92dR4/
Shhhhh, Don't Talk About The Poppy Managing in Afghanistan, Who Will Control?
https://rumble.com/vlgf52-shhhhh-dont-talk-about-the-poppy-managing-in-afghanistan-who-will-control.html
Four Times More Suicides Than Combat Deaths in US Inept Military
https://rumble.com/vixwv9-four-times-more-suicides-than-combat-deaths-in-uss-inept-military.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
Inside US Afghanistan pullout, CIA opium ratline, pipeline conflict, new cold war
funding CIA Black Ops
full video cast here,
https://youtu.be/QiF3TQZSxhs
Moderate Rebels live: Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton discuss the US military pullout from Afghanistan with journalist Pepe Escobar, who has extensive experience reporting in the country and was even arrested by the Taliban.
We talk about the 20-year US/NATO war, opium ratline the CIA used to fund dirty covert ops, fight over geostrategic pipelines, and estimated $1 trillion worth of untapped mineral reserves, as well as Washington's "pivot to Asia" and how Afghanistan is central in the new cold war on China and Russia.
9 Billion Wasted on Afghan Poppy Eradication, BUT ONLY Increased the Production, Pharmas Win Win
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lHgNMrr92dR4/
Shhhhh, Don't Talk About The Poppy Managing in Afghanistan, Who Will Control?
https://rumble.com/vlgf52-shhhhh-dont-talk-about-the-poppy-managing-in-afghanistan-who-will-control.html
Four Times More Suicides Than Combat Deaths in US Inept Military
https://rumble.com/vixwv9-four-times-more-suicides-than-combat-deaths-in-uss-inept-military.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
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