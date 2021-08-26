Inside US Afghanistan pullout, CIA Opium Ratline, Smuggling Heroin in Dead Bodies, w/ Max Blumenthal, Pepe Escobar

Inside US Afghanistan pullout, CIA Opium Ratline, Smuggling Heroin in Dead Bodies, w/ Max Blumenthal, Pepe EscobarInside US Afghanistan pullout, CIA opium ratline, pipeline conflict, new cold warfunding CIA Black Opsfull video cast here,Moderate Rebels live: Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton discuss the US military pullout from Afghanistan with journalist Pepe Escobar, who has extensive experience reporting in the country and was even arrested by the Taliban.We talk about the 20-year US/NATO war, opium ratline the CIA used to fund dirty covert ops, fight over geostrategic pipelines, and estimated $1 trillion worth of untapped mineral reserves, as well as Washington's "pivot to Asia" and how Afghanistan is central in the new cold war on China and Russia.9 Billion Wasted on Afghan Poppy Eradication, BUT ONLY Increased the Production, Pharmas Win WinShhhhh, Don't Talk About The Poppy Managing in Afghanistan, Who Will Control?Four Times More Suicides Than Combat Deaths in US Inept MilitaryGoogle has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.