------- Forwarded Message -------
From: Fritjof.Persson
Date: On Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 13:54
Subject: Fritjof kommenterar "Kasselstrand som intervjuas av Frihetsnytt"
To: [email protected], [email protected]
CC: Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Hej Gustav Kasselstrand och Frihetsnytt,
nedan mina kommentarer avseende Frihetsnytts intervju med Kasselstrand 30 nov 2023.
Ni inbjuds till showen Martin Fritjof för att ta ställning till:
Givet, massmordet CV19 Jabben,
Elsa Widdings expert panel riksdagen 29 sep 2023 och
Widding/Socialminister Forssmed Interpellationsdebatten 24nov 2023.
Kasselstrand, AFS, Frihetsnytt, varför undviker Ni och övrigt svenskt media Massmordet Jabben, andra viktiga frågor vilka jag tar upp i videon nedan?
Frågar,
Fritjof
Kasselstrand intervjuas av Frihetsnytt
https://swebbtube.se/w/5eJ36cNtEWBewWxLkj1JNQ
https://rumble.com/v3z0drv-kasselstrand-intervjuas-av-frihetsnytt.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gayliX1SrTFp/
https://www.brighteon.com/21335be8-1f3e-4b88-a36e-36cd47ddc1fe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.