Kasselstrand intervjuas av Frihetsnytt
Fritjof Persson
Published a day ago

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Fritjof.Persson

Date: On Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 13:54

Subject: Fritjof kommenterar "Kasselstrand som intervjuas av Frihetsnytt"

To: [email protected], [email protected]

CC: Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]


Hej Gustav Kasselstrand och Frihetsnytt,


nedan mina kommentarer avseende Frihetsnytts intervju med Kasselstrand 30 nov 2023.


Ni inbjuds till showen Martin Fritjof för att ta ställning till:

Givet, massmordet CV19 Jabben,

Elsa Widdings expert panel riksdagen 29 sep 2023 och

Widding/Socialminister Forssmed Interpellationsdebatten 24nov 2023.


Kasselstrand, AFS, Frihetsnytt, varför undviker Ni och övrigt svenskt media Massmordet Jabben, andra viktiga frågor vilka jag tar upp i videon nedan?


Frågar,

Fritjof



Kasselstrand intervjuas av Frihetsnytt

https://swebbtube.se/w/5eJ36cNtEWBewWxLkj1JNQ

https://rumble.com/v3z0drv-kasselstrand-intervjuas-av-frihetsnytt.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gayliX1SrTFp/

https://www.brighteon.com/21335be8-1f3e-4b88-a36e-36cd47ddc1fe

kasselstrandintervjuas avfrihetsnytt

