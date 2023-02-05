Pfizer would be broke without Bioweapon. They are creating NEW MARKETS. Criminal Charges Needed. KarenKingston.Substack.com

Who benefits? Pfizer is creating new diseases that make them MONEY. Pfizer made 100 billion dollars in 2022. Vax-Bioweapons are Pfizer's CASH COW. DeathJabs induce SEVERE end stage disease to Pfizer's benefit as patients will want expensive maintenance drugs (that don't work).

Karen Kingston: "These are horrible [vaccine injection] outcomes. Death, pregnancy and birth outcomes, spontaneous abortions, birth defects, miscarriages...blood clotting throughout your body, multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children....It is factual that this is a bioweapon [not a vaccine], right. Because this list is in violation of Food and Drug Consumer Protection Act 312.1b1 which says that if you put human subjects at an unreasonable or significant risk you have to stop the trial. So the FDA and Pfizer violated that law. Why would they do this? [What is the benefit?] It must be a depopulation agenda..."

"[however] If I was in a court of law I would argue that in Q4 of 2019 Pfizer sales was less than 2 billion dollars....Why? [Why so low?] Because all their drugs had gone generic. Their pipeline was gone...There was [is] no future for big pharma. By 2016 it was dead in the water. By 2019 they were on their last breath....Fast forward to Q4 2020 now that they [Pfizer] have these mRNA shots... What are their sales? In the 10 billion dollars [range]. And in 2021 you are looking at more like 12 to 15 billion. They finish out the year of 2022 with about 100 billion dollars!...They went from less than 2 billion a quarter to 25 billion...And how did they do that?....What do the mRNA injections do? They induced SEVERE end stage diseases across the cardiovascular system, across the neurological system, across the circulatory system. Now they have created all these NEW MARKETS." ~ KarenKingston.net

FULL SHOW: Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal Charges. https://rumble.com/v287oqm-karen-kingston-big-pharma-unleashed-a-bioweapon-on-the-world-its-time-to-pr.html

MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/49a32bef-8a9b-40ba-8de8-7a6e95e4d309

Website: http://karenkingston.net

Substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com



