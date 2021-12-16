© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci - Confession Classics No.1 (It’s the TEST, stupid!)
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • December 16, 2021
Recorded in July 2020, medical fraud mobster, Tony Fauci candidly admits that any result from a test run at more than 36 cycles is essentially meaningless.
What he doesn’t say is that the test was being routinely run at 40 cycles and higher for the whole of 2020 and as late as May 2021, at which point the threshold was reduced to 28…but only for “vaccinated” people!
Of all the smoking guns he’s left lying around, this is one of the smokiest and yet funnily enough the media haven’t breathed a word about it. I think it deserves a little more attention, don’t you?
HARM - Part One: The PCR Test Deception
Watch the trailer: http://harmfilm.uk
Watch the film (40 mins): https://www.brighteon.com/5e71d121-44cd-4ce7-b25f-0f6bc52df8d8
Find out more:
http://filmforfreedom.co.uk
https://www.raigbrym.com
What he doesn’t say is that the test was being routinely run at 40 cycles and higher for the whole of 2020 and as late as May 2021, at which point the threshold was reduced to 28…but only for “vaccinated” people!
Of all the smoking guns he’s left lying around, this is one of the smokiest and yet funnily enough the media haven’t breathed a word about it. I think it deserves a little more attention, don’t you?
HARM - Part One: The PCR Test Deception
Watch the trailer: http://harmfilm.uk
Watch the film (40 mins): https://www.brighteon.com/5e71d121-44cd-4ce7-b25f-0f6bc52df8d8
Find out more:
http://filmforfreedom.co.uk
https://www.raigbrym.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.