HARM - Part One: The PCR Test Deception (original creator video)

This is the original video. Please share and support it. Thanks!The scientific FACTS and scientific professionals in this documentary have been censored by YouTube on the grounds of “Medical Misinformation.”Here’s the REAL reason: Without the PCR test there would be no “pandemic.”What justifies lockdowns? What justifies “vaccines”? What justifies medical apartheid? Answer: CASE NUMBERS.CASE NUMBERS that are produced by a PCR Test not designed for diagnostic use and not capable of doing the job it’s being used for.If the media were to ever report the facts about this test, the lynchpin of the whole illusion would be removed and the house of cards would collapse. That’s precisely why they won’t report the facts, and precisely why we have to.Share this film as widely as possible. Show it especially to friends or family who still believe in CASE NUMBERS.The PCR test deception may not be news to you. But old news never reported is always news to most. That’s why I made this, so start spreading the “news.” The more people we wake up to the pandemic of testing, the closer we get to ending this nightmare.This film is not for you. It’s for the people who don’t believe you.Find out more: