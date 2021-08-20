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State Department Calls On The Taliban | This Is NOT Satire! | 432hz [hd 720p]
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131 views • August 20, 2021
Ned Price of The State Department of the USA, cakks on the Taliban to form an "inclusive and representative government". No, this is not a Babylon Bee skit. This is not an article from The Onion. Thisd is a real thing that actually happened.
Hashtags: #terrorism #government #war
Metatags Space Separated: terrorism government war
Metatags Comma Separated: terrorism, government, war
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On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iZxBwNIbmM3F/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1275297363593793555?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/State-Department-Calls-On-The-Taliban---This-Is-NOT-Satire!---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlfkox-state-department-calls-on-the-taliban-this-is-not-satire-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/F5LBFdJ
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/208a756e-82a0-44fd-b4fa-2b61c3fe6855
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/XUIKIOrsffsSaob
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=571d6175b8a1cb8f9d700e7fa4b853485dbe468ac13bd1eb70ed459b550925b9&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/316/state-department-calls-on-the-taliban-this-is-not-satire-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/37770_ned-price-of-the-state-department-of-the-usa-cakks-on-the-taliban-to-form-a-quot.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
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RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Hashtags: #terrorism #government #war
Metatags Space Separated: terrorism government war
Metatags Comma Separated: terrorism, government, war
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iZxBwNIbmM3F/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1275297363593793555?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/State-Department-Calls-On-The-Taliban---This-Is-NOT-Satire!---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlfkox-state-department-calls-on-the-taliban-this-is-not-satire-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/F5LBFdJ
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/208a756e-82a0-44fd-b4fa-2b61c3fe6855
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/XUIKIOrsffsSaob
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=571d6175b8a1cb8f9d700e7fa4b853485dbe468ac13bd1eb70ed459b550925b9&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/316/state-department-calls-on-the-taliban-this-is-not-satire-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/37770_ned-price-of-the-state-department-of-the-usa-cakks-on-the-taliban-to-form-a-quot.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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