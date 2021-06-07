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Thierry Baudet,Dutch Minister Exposes The Rockefeller Lock Step Plan In The Dutch Senate
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316 views • June 07, 2021
Thierry Baudet,Dutch Minister Exposes The Rockefeller Lock Step Plan In The Dutch Senate
In Dutch parliament, Forum for Democracy leader Thierry Baudet warns his fellow lawmakers: if we keep heading down this path, we stand to lose our freedom, our prosperity, and our sovereignty!
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In Dutch parliament, Forum for Democracy leader Thierry Baudet warns his fellow lawmakers: if we keep heading down this path, we stand to lose our freedom, our prosperity, and our sovereignty!
Watch also:
Former Italian MP Of Italy Vittorio Scarbi Speaks Out About False Covid Numbers In Parliament!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/980fde16-7f44-432a-9eb1-22453863b488
Former Minister Of The Interior Herbert Kickl Openly Denounces The Covid-19 Government Fear-Based Manipulation
https://www.brighteon.com/faa8c805-fa97-4a3d-8a36-9df0fd0a889b
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