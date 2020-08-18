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** MASSIVE CYBER ATTACKS AND BLACK-OUTS SCHEDULED ** Prepare for the Worst and hope for the Best
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95 views • August 18, 2020
** Silent Majority Awakens: MSM - Business as usual, move along
** Why are Marxist, Anarchist, Lawless Mobs Infiltrating Suburbs and Rural area throughout the u.S.
See Video: https://www.brighteon.com/5ef71c35-16f3-4ec3-bfdd-e90f22dea558
** Cyber Attack: Cyber Security amidst the Covid-19 outbreak https://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/digital-security/cyber-security-amidst-the-covid-19-outbreak/75172086
Comments:
Colorado;
-- Antifa isn't so ballsy when NOT TACITLY SUPPORTED BY CITY GOVERNMENT! Hey Portland, NYC, Seattle, and most other liberal run cities THIS is how you handle those who want to destroy the fabric of American society.
-- No Wild West style here, someone would be taking a dirt nap if it was Wild West Style. Just good old Americans taking care of business.
-- People who stand up to these leftist fascists are heroes. It’s nice to see some parts of America still have teeth.
-- This is how most Americans feel about these losers.
-- At least 1 town in America still has balls, and loves there country.
-- Interesting how Antifa didn't attack anyone because they aren't in Seattle anymore and nobody supports them here. I'm proud of colorado on this one.
-- And this is why you don't see riots in rural areas, because the whole community will come out and fight back against these Commies.
-- That sheriff needs to be the lead example for ALL sheriff's in their towns!
-- Good job patriots.
-- Freaking school kids!!! Does mommy know your out of the yard!
-- I live in WV. BLM wanted to have a "peaceful" protest in a town nearby. Locals and some militias showed up, to make sure there were no riots or trying to destroy businesses. BLM canceled their protest. Rural America will not put up with this.
-- this needs to happen everywhere
-- The tide has changed ladies and gentlemen. These radical protest groups are officially moving into residential neighborhoods because they are no longer getting the attention they crave in the cities. Prepare your home and yourself for what is to come.
** Silent Majority Wake Up Strategies:
• Boycott- Globalists /Buycott Patriots; i.e. Protest - Stores, Products, Businesses supporting unlawful draconian rules on mask wearing
• Boycott all Social Media censoring/banning First Amendment Right content
• Protest unlawful State Capitals/City Councils/Boards of Supervisors/Police Departments and contest established Compulsory Rules & Regulations
• Organize & Implement coordination with county Sheriff’s for support. i.e. 1) Deputize Citizen gun owners and militia to assist with insurrections, 2) Establishing holding areas for arrested insurgents awaiting federal prosecution, 3) Training on required procedures needed to handle particular situations, 4) Coordinate with federal assistance.
• Petition Federal Government for assistance to overcome existing insurgent actions where state & local governments are not supporting law & order under the Constitution, i.e. Petition to arrest and detain governors, mayors, judges and district attorneys for unlawful practices against the people
• Re-establish constitutional neighborhood watches, rather than community associations that are in compliance with UN Agenda 21/30
• The Silent Majority needs to demand the arrest of all UN Peacekeepers and disband existing UN property across the U.S. This property should be disbursed to American Citizens and collaborating law enforcement. i.e. military equipment, vehicles
• Utilize riot control equipment similar to the Sound Cannons and Microwave Mraps used during the Obama administration against rioters
• Demand removal of all Foreign Nationals found to be inciting anarchy, committing espionage and or collaborating with any International terrorist organizations
• Trump, win or lose, there will be hell to pay after election day! Let’s start preparing for the chaos now.
** Why are Marxist, Anarchist, Lawless Mobs Infiltrating Suburbs and Rural area throughout the u.S.
See Video: https://www.brighteon.com/5ef71c35-16f3-4ec3-bfdd-e90f22dea558
** Cyber Attack: Cyber Security amidst the Covid-19 outbreak https://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/digital-security/cyber-security-amidst-the-covid-19-outbreak/75172086
Comments:
Colorado;
-- Antifa isn't so ballsy when NOT TACITLY SUPPORTED BY CITY GOVERNMENT! Hey Portland, NYC, Seattle, and most other liberal run cities THIS is how you handle those who want to destroy the fabric of American society.
-- No Wild West style here, someone would be taking a dirt nap if it was Wild West Style. Just good old Americans taking care of business.
-- People who stand up to these leftist fascists are heroes. It’s nice to see some parts of America still have teeth.
-- This is how most Americans feel about these losers.
-- At least 1 town in America still has balls, and loves there country.
-- Interesting how Antifa didn't attack anyone because they aren't in Seattle anymore and nobody supports them here. I'm proud of colorado on this one.
-- And this is why you don't see riots in rural areas, because the whole community will come out and fight back against these Commies.
-- That sheriff needs to be the lead example for ALL sheriff's in their towns!
-- Good job patriots.
-- Freaking school kids!!! Does mommy know your out of the yard!
-- I live in WV. BLM wanted to have a "peaceful" protest in a town nearby. Locals and some militias showed up, to make sure there were no riots or trying to destroy businesses. BLM canceled their protest. Rural America will not put up with this.
-- this needs to happen everywhere
-- The tide has changed ladies and gentlemen. These radical protest groups are officially moving into residential neighborhoods because they are no longer getting the attention they crave in the cities. Prepare your home and yourself for what is to come.
** Silent Majority Wake Up Strategies:
• Boycott- Globalists /Buycott Patriots; i.e. Protest - Stores, Products, Businesses supporting unlawful draconian rules on mask wearing
• Boycott all Social Media censoring/banning First Amendment Right content
• Protest unlawful State Capitals/City Councils/Boards of Supervisors/Police Departments and contest established Compulsory Rules & Regulations
• Organize & Implement coordination with county Sheriff’s for support. i.e. 1) Deputize Citizen gun owners and militia to assist with insurrections, 2) Establishing holding areas for arrested insurgents awaiting federal prosecution, 3) Training on required procedures needed to handle particular situations, 4) Coordinate with federal assistance.
• Petition Federal Government for assistance to overcome existing insurgent actions where state & local governments are not supporting law & order under the Constitution, i.e. Petition to arrest and detain governors, mayors, judges and district attorneys for unlawful practices against the people
• Re-establish constitutional neighborhood watches, rather than community associations that are in compliance with UN Agenda 21/30
• The Silent Majority needs to demand the arrest of all UN Peacekeepers and disband existing UN property across the U.S. This property should be disbursed to American Citizens and collaborating law enforcement. i.e. military equipment, vehicles
• Utilize riot control equipment similar to the Sound Cannons and Microwave Mraps used during the Obama administration against rioters
• Demand removal of all Foreign Nationals found to be inciting anarchy, committing espionage and or collaborating with any International terrorist organizations
• Trump, win or lose, there will be hell to pay after election day! Let’s start preparing for the chaos now.
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