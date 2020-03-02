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Corona - China in der Thukydides-Falle - Teil 2 by Norman Investigativ
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39 views • March 02, 2020
Exceptionel guter Journalismus zum Thema des neuen Biowaffenanschlages der Pharmakratischen Markt und Macht-interessen...
Dieses Video baut auf dem ersten Teil auf ( https://www.brighteon.com/2812b717-a08a-4236-89e1-0e84adb9448a ) das die Aufmerksamkeit auf die 'Welt Millitärspiele' die im Oktober 2019 in Wuhan richtet.
Besucht unbeduing den Kanal des Machers Norman da gibt es noch viel mehr Inhalt dieser hervoragenden Qualität:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtVJhpzq7H53erS-bafGMnQ
Dieses Video baut auf dem ersten Teil auf ( https://www.brighteon.com/2812b717-a08a-4236-89e1-0e84adb9448a ) das die Aufmerksamkeit auf die 'Welt Millitärspiele' die im Oktober 2019 in Wuhan richtet.
Besucht unbeduing den Kanal des Machers Norman da gibt es noch viel mehr Inhalt dieser hervoragenden Qualität:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtVJhpzq7H53erS-bafGMnQ
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