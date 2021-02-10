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The Flat Earth Theory - A Short Introduction
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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126 views • February 10, 2021
This video is protected under the “Fair Use Copyright Act of 1976” for the purposes of education, news reporting, research, criticism and public discussion. If you are interested please click the link below

God's Flat Earth - Odysee
https://odysee.com/@Godsflatearth:a
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https://rumble.com/vc1bt6-the-flat-earth-theory-a-short-introduction.html
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY8WrAX3af3DpwNx7uBaGDg

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THE NAKED EMPEROR - SEEING A CURVED HORIZON
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CIA, Russia, NASA, US Army Docs: Motionless Flat Earth
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SpaceX - Elon Musk Lies
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NASA's Inconvenient Truth: It's NOT Too Big a Conspiracy!
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NASA Images & Photoshop
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http://warbywayofdeception.blogspot.co.uk/2016/09/there-are-singular-moments-in-history.html#moreDescriptionDescriptionDescriptionDescriptionDes

The Naked Emperor - Seeing A Curved Horizon
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Your Eyes Reveal The Truth ... Part Three
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https://rumble.com/user/GodsFlatEarth
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Keywords
freedomdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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