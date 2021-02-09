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Why There Are No Flights Between East Asia & South America [09.02.2021]
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233 views • February 09, 2021
Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw57iDw_hcvfOhf4ZXxfCzg
https://youtu.be/BaGB7OH8cmw
Why There Are NO Flights Between East Asia & South America?
If you’re new to Flat Earth or want to learn more about it, please watch this video:
https://youtu.be/BaGB7OH8cmw
Free high resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi%20res%20restored%20gleason%20map.png?dl=0
Amelia Earhart flight route here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0
Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:
https://www.flatearthresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/covered16emergencylandingsprovingflatearth-191007025918.pdf
For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth
Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil
10.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/11ordMxZEVg
https://youtu.be/11ordMxZEVg
RealLifeLore
4.01M subscribers
https://youtu.be/hFgDS3yjGIA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw57iDw_hcvfOhf4ZXxfCzg
https://youtu.be/BaGB7OH8cmw
Why There Are NO Flights Between East Asia & South America?
If you’re new to Flat Earth or want to learn more about it, please watch this video:
https://youtu.be/BaGB7OH8cmw
Free high resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi%20res%20restored%20gleason%20map.png?dl=0
Amelia Earhart flight route here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0
Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:
https://www.flatearthresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/covered16emergencylandingsprovingflatearth-191007025918.pdf
For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth
Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil
10.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/11ordMxZEVg
https://youtu.be/11ordMxZEVg
RealLifeLore
4.01M subscribers
https://youtu.be/hFgDS3yjGIA
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