Take Your Power Back - NEW ZEALAND

This is my way of supporting the warriors and freedom-loving people of New Zealand.Your land is the target of the latest mockery of these devil worshippers who are hidden behind the scenes since the time of the Adon Melech Yahshua here on Earth. You have become wise New Zealand, and wise citizens are the main ingredient for the World Wars and Pandemics since man knew how to write history. The same hidden people are doing these things to all of us, in all World Wars and in all Pandemics of our history books, these same hidden hands are at it again !!!Your country has long been ordained by the Elohim, the Great Abba YHWH, to take its place among the table of nations. The patriarch Noah was appointed to do this very task of dividing the Earth according to the families that sprung up from Noah after the Great Flood. And so nations were born.Do not let these devil worshippers of fake leaders take that God-given privilege from you. The privilege of identity, as a nation, in the Mighty and Loving eyes of the Elohim Abba YHWH.Do not let them bring you into their own Hell, for they are all going there. Do not let them transform the beauty that is inside your souls into the parasites that they are !!! Flee New Zealand, flee from Babylon…….This video can be viewed at:BITCHUTE:BRIGHTEON:ODYSEE:Just in case you want to support my work, my book describing Atmospheric Energy which is a very good candidate for a source of free and perpetual energy source is available at Amazon:Abba YHWH The Great Elohim and His Son my Adon Melech Yahshuah protect those who wait patiently for the appointed time with the guidance of the Ruach Ha Qodesh (The Holy Spirit).The ELOHIM Abba YHWH be exalted forever and ever !!! Ahmein.