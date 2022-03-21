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Dr Andrew Kaufman: The Real Science of Germs, Do 'Viruses' Cause 'Dis'-ease? [01.05.2020]
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130 views • March 21, 2022
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Dr Andrew Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
--
Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Sam Bailey Interview: 'Pandemic Of 'Not Thinking'!' [26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gdNsiKRUmxZH/
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w69EoZXxDxje/
Spacebusters: Virology is Way Past its 'Cell' by Date... [28.02.2022]
A quick video that might help wake up the normies... Documentation:
https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
https://beckassets.blob.core.windows.net/product/readingsample/183476/9783540705222_excerpt_001.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jx7OWrtm5ohP/
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer + links) [Feb 11, 2022]
The Untold Story Behind The PLANdemic
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]
Dr.Tom Cowan explain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRUEyhURXQsq/
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
AndrewKaufmanMD - 2914 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TORel19zI2A2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
andrewkaufmanmd.com
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Dr Andrew Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
--
Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Sam Bailey Interview: 'Pandemic Of 'Not Thinking'!' [26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gdNsiKRUmxZH/
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w69EoZXxDxje/
Spacebusters: Virology is Way Past its 'Cell' by Date... [28.02.2022]
A quick video that might help wake up the normies... Documentation:
https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
https://beckassets.blob.core.windows.net/product/readingsample/183476/9783540705222_excerpt_001.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jx7OWrtm5ohP/
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer + links) [Feb 11, 2022]
The Untold Story Behind The PLANdemic
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]
Dr.Tom Cowan explain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRUEyhURXQsq/
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
AndrewKaufmanMD - 2914 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TORel19zI2A2/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
andrewkaufmanmd.com
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