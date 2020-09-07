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GRAY STATE: THE RISE (ROUGH CUT) [2015] - DAVID CROWLEY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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98 views • September 07, 2020
This is NOT the movie GRAY STATE that David Crowley was making at the time he and his family were murdered. This is a documentary made after his death using David's 22 GBs of digital research materials.
FIRST THEY CAME for the Anarchists,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't an Anarchist.
THEN THEY CAME for the Sovereign Citizens,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Sovereign.
THEN THEY CAME for the Militias,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't Militia.
THEN THEY CAME for the Constitutionalists,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Constitutionalist.
THEN THEY CAME for the Libertarians,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Libertarian.
Then they came for the gun owners,
and I did not speak up because I was not a gun owner.
Then they came for everyone, anyone who objected
and I did not speak up…………………………………..
AND THEN THEY CAME for ME
and by that time there was no one left to speak out.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
GRAY STATE - DAVID CROWLEY (OFFICIAL CONCEPT TRAILER)
https://www.brighteon.com/f0b47ed3-ddb0-4395-86a3-dde846c79e8b
GRAY STATE: THE RISE (ROUGH CUT) [2015] - DAVID CROWLEY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2fd01297-9202-4c0f-be0c-5d36536d0cb1
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
FIRST THEY CAME for the Anarchists,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't an Anarchist.
THEN THEY CAME for the Sovereign Citizens,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Sovereign.
THEN THEY CAME for the Militias,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't Militia.
THEN THEY CAME for the Constitutionalists,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Constitutionalist.
THEN THEY CAME for the Libertarians,
and I did not speak out because I wasn't a Libertarian.
Then they came for the gun owners,
and I did not speak up because I was not a gun owner.
Then they came for everyone, anyone who objected
and I did not speak up…………………………………..
AND THEN THEY CAME for ME
and by that time there was no one left to speak out.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
GRAY STATE - DAVID CROWLEY (OFFICIAL CONCEPT TRAILER)
https://www.brighteon.com/f0b47ed3-ddb0-4395-86a3-dde846c79e8b
GRAY STATE: THE RISE (ROUGH CUT) [2015] - DAVID CROWLEY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2fd01297-9202-4c0f-be0c-5d36536d0cb1
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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