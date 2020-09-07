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GRAY STATE - DAVID CROWLEY (OFFICIAL CONCEPT TRAILER)
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139 views • September 07, 2020
On Saturday, January 17th, 2015, the bodies of David Crowley, his wife Komel, and their five year old daughter Raniya were found by a neighbor inside their home in Apple Valley, Minnesota. A handgun was found near the body of David Crowley and the Apple Valley Police quickly steered their investigation toward a possible murder/suicide rather than Suicide by Illuminati. Within mere hours of discovering the bodies, police declared that David had murdered his wife and little girl execution style by shooting them in the head, then committed suicide in a similar fashion sometime between Dec. 19, 2104, and New Year’s Eve. Nearly simultaneous with the announcement of their “suspicious” deaths, the FAKE Mainstream Media was enforcing a murder-suicide narrative by painting a picture of David as a troubled Middle East war veteran and struggling filmmaker working on a government New World Order take-over movie. For those unfamiliar with David Crowley, he was the creator of a film concept titled, GRAY STATE, a near-future Police State, tyrannical government, FEMA Prison Camp film that’s movie trailer inspired and entertained Truther's everywhere. From the III% movement to anti-FEMA Prison Camp people to Military/Law Enforcement Oath Keepers, Truthers of all sorts applauded the “in the works” film and its message. Crowley even spoke at a Ron Paul gathering in 2012, speaking on the subject of the emerging Police State and how inaction of the citizens could easily allow it to happen. This is the concept trailer for the movie that was never finished because DAVID CROWLEY (and his family) were murdered, and the murder scene was staged to look like a Murder Suicide scenario. All the people that knew David, said he did not suffer from PTSD, he loved his wife and daughter more than anything, and they knew for sure he would NEVER kill them or himself.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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