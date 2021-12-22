Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Hoisted on their Own Petard (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.24.15)

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Today's topic is: Hoisted on their own petard!
Dr Daniels documents 9 Health Guru’s Killed by their own practices. Could you be following one of these? Dr Daniels tells all. Tune in.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Training Serial Killers for Secret War on US Soil - What Really Happens in Medical School - https://www.brighteon.com/e4e8b73a-958b-48c6-ba84-60d903089cf8
The Secret Military Force Being Trained To Kill Americans On Us Soil BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/bcb9ccbf-2d3b-4b23-a62c-2074d185097c