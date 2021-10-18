Healing with Dr Daniels - Training Serial Killers for Secret War on US Soil - What Really Happens in Medical School (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.03.14)

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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Training Serial Killers for Secret War on US Soil - What Really Happens in Medical School (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.03.14)
Dr. Daniels discusses how the medical system is training serial killers for a secret war on US soil, against US citizens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
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