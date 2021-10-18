Healing with Dr Daniels - Training Serial Killers for Secret War on US Soil - What Really Happens in Medical School (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.03.14)

Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Training Serial Killers for Secret War on US Soil - What Really Happens in Medical School (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.03.14)

Dr. Daniels discusses how the medical system is training serial killers for a secret war on US soil, against US citizens.

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