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Murderna - Innovative Malpractice | FreeAndStrongCanada.org | 432hz [hd 720p]
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91 views • January 24, 2022
A satire comedy fake ad making fun of Moderna.
Created by: http://strongandfreecanada.org
Hashtags: #moderna #jab #comedy #satire #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: moderna jab comedy satire genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: moderna, jab, comedy, satire, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8ueU8ahrPN3/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1332209114071175169?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Murderna---Innovative-Malpractice---FreeAndStrongCanada.org---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vt5wb9-murderna-innovative-malpractice-freeandstrongcanada.org-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/CwvMUqa
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1edd5e73-2788-48d7-b36b-114ac7af5d8c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/25oIQGXGkgRxFQ8
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=8625ab199ba243bb9d08b4d7c1fee8fb38221555a2f8c2da419a04eefa87062b&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/924/murderna-innovative-malpractice-freeandstrongcanada-org-432hz-hd-720p
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Created by: http://strongandfreecanada.org
Hashtags: #moderna #jab #comedy #satire #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: moderna jab comedy satire genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: moderna, jab, comedy, satire, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8ueU8ahrPN3/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1332209114071175169?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Murderna---Innovative-Malpractice---FreeAndStrongCanada.org---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vt5wb9-murderna-innovative-malpractice-freeandstrongcanada.org-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/CwvMUqa
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1edd5e73-2788-48d7-b36b-114ac7af5d8c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/25oIQGXGkgRxFQ8
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=8625ab199ba243bb9d08b4d7c1fee8fb38221555a2f8c2da419a04eefa87062b&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/924/murderna-innovative-malpractice-freeandstrongcanada-org-432hz-hd-720p
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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