Wellness Superheroes | The Rasha: Sound Frequency Healing | Dr Kami Owen

In this episode, Annie, Jodi and Adriann are joined by Dr Kami Owen, a doctor of Integrative Medicine, Quantum Health Coach, Conscious Language Instructor, and a Rasha Guardian. Dr Kami shares with us her miracle stories of what she’s seen the Rasha do for people who have been given a death sentence by their physician.

For more on the Rasha - https://www.therasha.com/

Dr Kami's Clinic - https://youonlyyonger.com

Attend Dr Kami's Conscious Language Event

