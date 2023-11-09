Wellness Superheroes | The Rasha: Sound Frequency Healing | Dr Kami Owen

In this episode, Annie, Jodi and Adriann are joined by Dr Kami Owen, a doctor of Integrative Medicine, Quantum Health Coach, Conscious Language Instructor, and a Rasha Guardian. Dr Kami shares with us her miracle stories of what she’s seen the Rasha do for people who have been given a death sentence by their physician.
For more on the Rasha - https://www.therasha.com/
Dr Kami's Clinic - https://youonlyyonger.com
Attend Dr Kami's Conscious Language Event (Sugar Land Tx) - details yet to be confirmed.
GET ON the Patches - https://lifewave.com/wellnesssuperheroes/enrollment/packs
JOIN US - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.