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So about that 5G-COVID19 "study"....
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239 views • August 03, 2020
Derrick Broze, July 24, 2020
Derrick Broze breaks down the latest news on a recently published editorial claiming a connection between millimeter waves used by 5G technology and COVID19
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/does-a-newly-published-study-prove-the-5g-covid19-connection/
https://www.brighteon.com/41ab43cd-8954-48ac-8fae-9566340b6f86
The Conscious Resistance Network
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The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
Derrick Broze breaks down the latest news on a recently published editorial claiming a connection between millimeter waves used by 5G technology and COVID19
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/does-a-newly-published-study-prove-the-5g-covid19-connection/
https://www.brighteon.com/41ab43cd-8954-48ac-8fae-9566340b6f86
The Conscious Resistance Network
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
https://www.bitchute.com/theconsciousresistance/
https://flote.app/ConsciousResistance
https://www.minds.com/TheConsciousResistanceNetwork/
https://hive.blog/@dbroze
Discord channel: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno3
Join Derrick Broze's Daily News on Telegram: https://t.me/dbrozenews
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
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