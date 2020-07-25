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5G Proven to cause flu symptoms and more news
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162 views • July 25, 2020
Israeli News Live, July 2020
A new study has proven that 5G technology causes flu like symptoms. what will this mean for all the global testing being done currently?
https://web.archive.org/web/20200722024413/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/
https://israelinewslive.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/StevenBenDeNoon/
A new study has proven that 5G technology causes flu like symptoms. what will this mean for all the global testing being done currently?
https://web.archive.org/web/20200722024413/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/
https://israelinewslive.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/StevenBenDeNoon/
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