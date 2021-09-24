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0923-2021 –VARIANT STORIES ARE A LIE SAYS DR. MICHAEL YEADON AND…ARE VAXXX DISPENSERS SWAPPING FLU FOR VAXXX BOOSTERS?
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113 views • September 24, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz shares information from Dr. Michael Yeadon—Variant stories are a Lie and the danger of the passports and the boosters. Lynn also shares the information that some Vaxxx Dispensers are swapping out requested flu shots and giving the covid boosters She also covers some new information from Mike Adams Health Ranger in Situation Update. Below are the links for Lynn’s recent interview with Cary with 21st Century Super Human. Be sure to find out more about monthly specials on Never Ending Plasma Energy at https://plasmaenergysolution.com .
Cary and Lynn Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rtadEQzohViU/
Dr. Michael Yeadon PhD in Respiratory Pharmacology: All the Stories They are Telling You Around The World About Variants Is a Lie…It’s Complete Fraud.”
https://www.brighteon.com/bba44da0-6fbd-4a4a-a0f8-333095e06152
Mike Adams Situation Update on September 23, 2021 regarding aerosol spraying of spike proteins
https://www.brighteon.com/358dc7fe-2580-40c6-8a90-13a13175caf5
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
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Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases byt simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Cary and Lynn Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rtadEQzohViU/
Dr. Michael Yeadon PhD in Respiratory Pharmacology: All the Stories They are Telling You Around The World About Variants Is a Lie…It’s Complete Fraud.”
https://www.brighteon.com/bba44da0-6fbd-4a4a-a0f8-333095e06152
Mike Adams Situation Update on September 23, 2021 regarding aerosol spraying of spike proteins
https://www.brighteon.com/358dc7fe-2580-40c6-8a90-13a13175caf5
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases byt simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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