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Evil Elite are creating food shortages
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40 views • November 15, 2021
1. The Truth in Plain Sight 1981 Movie is a warning what the NWO wants to do to create a New World government. They talk about food shortages.
https://www.brighteon.com/1766a669-47b2-4e4c-9b8f-a458237ba798
2. Evil Elite are creating food shortages - Farmers forced to plough crops under the soil! This is going on for real in the USA and it's criminal what they are doing to starve people!
https://www.brighteon.com/dc1a16b6-16c3-4812-a35d-b0a98781c38a
3. COVID EXPLODES IN GERMANY DESPITE RECORD VACCINATION RATE! The numbers around the world tell the same story, the vaccinated are now the problem!
https://www.brighteon.com/1ef8e028-83cd-4e0c-810a-ebe7ecac6618
4. A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
https://www.brighteon.com/e05a6701-091d-43c4-a987-57aeaff0d6a4
5. The corrupt FDA will approve the new, untested pills, as soon as Pfizer pays them enough. It is all about money now, human life no longer matters.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/this-guy-says-he-has-covid-another-crappy-ad-from-pfizer-to-promote-their-new-pills_YXFYtSP4OUKJvaQ.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/1766a669-47b2-4e4c-9b8f-a458237ba798
2. Evil Elite are creating food shortages - Farmers forced to plough crops under the soil! This is going on for real in the USA and it's criminal what they are doing to starve people!
https://www.brighteon.com/dc1a16b6-16c3-4812-a35d-b0a98781c38a
3. COVID EXPLODES IN GERMANY DESPITE RECORD VACCINATION RATE! The numbers around the world tell the same story, the vaccinated are now the problem!
https://www.brighteon.com/1ef8e028-83cd-4e0c-810a-ebe7ecac6618
4. A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
https://www.brighteon.com/e05a6701-091d-43c4-a987-57aeaff0d6a4
5. The corrupt FDA will approve the new, untested pills, as soon as Pfizer pays them enough. It is all about money now, human life no longer matters.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/this-guy-says-he-has-covid-another-crappy-ad-from-pfizer-to-promote-their-new-pills_YXFYtSP4OUKJvaQ.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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