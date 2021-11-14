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ITS A PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED - CDC ADMITS NO EVIDENCE UNVAXXED ARE SPREADING ANY VIRUS!
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349 views • November 14, 2021
https://rumble.com/vp4yi5-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-cdc-admits-no-evidence-unaxxed-are-spreading.html
PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED: CDC Admits No Evidence Unvaxxed Are Spreading
A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
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PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED: CDC Admits No Evidence Unvaxxed Are Spreading
A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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