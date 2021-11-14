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ITS A PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED - CDC ADMITS NO EVIDENCE UNVAXXED ARE SPREADING ANY VIRUS!
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https://rumble.com/vp4yi5-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-cdc-admits-no-evidence-unaxxed-are-spreading.html

PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED: CDC Admits No Evidence Unvaxxed Are Spreading

A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.

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maskvaccineconspiracyaidspandemicdnanihtesthivvirusmagneticvaxvaersinjuredjabspikecontagionshotinjectioncoronaviruscovid 19pcrplandemicmrnablood clot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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